Ram Mandir Donation Row: SIT Visits Ayodhya Temple Complex As Probe Into Alleged Fund Misappropriation Begins

A three-member SIT visited the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya as part of its probe into alleged donation fund misappropriation.
The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the SIT on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following a request from the temple trust.
The controversy erupted after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cited reports alleging missing donation funds and sought a judicial probe.
A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations of misappropriation of donation funds at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya visited the temple complex on Monday as part of its inquiry.
According to sources, the SIT members entered the temple premises through Gate No. 11 and began collecting information related to the allegations.
The state government formed the SIT on Saturday following directions from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
The panel comprises Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, Kiran S, Inspector General of Police, and Neel Ratan, Special Secretary in the Finance Department.
The Trust had sought a detailed investigation, stating that the probe was necessary to establish facts, counter misinformation and protect the reputation of the Ram temple.
Trust Seeks Transparency Amid Allegations
The Uttar Pradesh government has tasked the SIT with conducting a comprehensive inquiry and submitting a report on its findings.
Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya, Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee, said there would be no laxity in the investigation.
"There are two aspects to the investigation – criminal and future improvement. We will be able to win the trust of the devotees only when both are addressed," Mishra said.
Meanwhile, the controversy has triggered political reactions. Akhilesh Yadav had earlier claimed that reports suggested crores of rupees in donations were unaccounted for and urged the courts to take cognisance of the matter.
Responding to the allegations, Champat Rai said internal audits were already underway and no evidence supporting the allegations had emerged so far.
In a related development, Sharad Shukla, an office-bearer of the Youth Congress in Uttar Pradesh, put up a banner in Ayodhya citing a verse from the Skand Puran and warning that anyone misappropriating Ram temple funds would face divine justice.
The SIT probe comes amid growing political attention over the handling of donations at one of India's most prominent religious sites, with the Trust maintaining that the investigation will help establish the truth and clear any doubts surrounding the issue.