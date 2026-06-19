Explained: Inside The Trust That Manages Ayodhya's Ram Mandir And Its Donations

Multiple groups monitor the money. Nearly 50 employees are involved in the entire process, including around 24 employees from the private agency who prepare bundles of currency notes. Twelve trust employees oversee the private tellers, while TCS handles the CCTV network. Finally, 14 SBI staffers verify the currency bundles before deposit. After inspecting the boxes, the SIT concluded that direct removal of cash from the boxes themselves is highly unlikely, shifting their focus to post-collection handling.