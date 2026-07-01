Outlook Explains | What Powers Does The Akal Takht Have? Can It Summon Chief Ministers And MLAs?

The Akal Takht is the highest temporal seat of Sikhism and issues binding religious directives.
It can summon Sikh political leaders, though its authority is religious rather than legal.
Those who defy its orders risk being declared tankhaiya and may be required to undergo religious atonement.
Punjab's anti-sacrilege law has brought the Akal Takht—the highest temporal authority in Sikhism—back to the centre of public attention. After objecting to the law, the Akal Takht summoned Sikh MLAs, including ministers from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, to explain why legislation concerning the Guru Granth Sahib had been passed without consulting the Sikh Panth.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has not been summoned yet, but the episode has reignited questions about the institution's authority, its ability to call political leaders to account, and what happens when its directives are ignored.
What Is The Akal Takht?
The Akal Takht is the highest temporal authority in Sikhism and the foremost among the religion's five Takhts, or seats of authority. Located within the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, it stands opposite the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) and is connected to it by a marble causeway across the Amrit Sarovar.
The word Takht, derived from Persian, means "throne" or "seat of authority". Among the five Takhts of Sikhism, the Akal Takht—or "Throne of the Timeless One"—occupies the highest position.
Although it is not a government body, the Akal Takht is regarded as the supreme temporal institution of the Sikh community. It is headed by a Jathedar—currently acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj—who, along with the Panj Singh Sahiban (five high priests), exercises religious authority over matters concerning the Sikh Panth.
Why Is It Called The Highest Temporal Authority Of Sikhs?
The Akal Takht was established by Guru Hargobind Singh in 1606 as the seat from which the Sikh community's temporal affairs would be conducted.
It embodies the Sikh doctrine of miri-piri, introduced by Guru Hargobind, which holds that temporal (miri) and spiritual (piri) authority are inseparable. During his succession ceremony, the Guru is believed to have worn two swords to symbolise these twin responsibilities.
Historically, the Akal Takht served as the place where the Sikh community deliberated on both religious and worldly matters. Community resolutions passed unanimously at its gatherings became gurmatas—decisions regarded as the Guru's will and binding on all Sikhs.
This practice continued until 1809, when Maharaja Ranjit Singh ended political gurmatas after establishing the Sikh Empire. Since then, the Akal Takht has continued to function as the highest authority on matters relating to Sikh doctrine, religious conduct and community affairs.
The Takht has frequently exercised its religious and moral authority over secular politics. It played a central role in the Punjabi Suba movement of the 1950s and 1960s, when the Panj Pyaras at the Akal Takht censured both Master Tara Singh and Sant Fateh Singh for breaking their pledges during fasts unto death.
Today, its decisions are issued as hukamnamas (religious edicts), which are considered binding for Sikhs.
Can It Summon Ministers, MLAs And Chief Ministers?
The Akal Takht has the authority to summon any Sikh, irrespective of their public office, to explain their conduct in matters considered to concern the Sikh faith.
That authority was on display this week when Sikh MLAs and ministers from Punjab appeared before the Akal Takht over the state's anti-sacrilege law. The clergy had objected to the legislation, arguing that it had been enacted without consulting Sikh religious institutions.
The institution's authority is religious rather than constitutional. It cannot compel attendance through the force of law, but its directives carry immense weight within the Sikh community.
A Sikh who refuses to comply with its summons or disobeys its directives can be declared tankhaiya—guilty of religious misconduct.
What Happens If Someone Ignores Its Directives?
A Sikh declared tankhaiya is considered to have violated the rehat maryada—the Sikh code of conduct—or acted against the interests of the Sikh community.
Once declared tankhaiya, the individual must appear before the Akal Takht, seek forgiveness before the Guru Granth Sahib and the five high priests, and publicly apologise to the Sikh community.
The punishment, known as tankha, is generally religious and symbolic in nature. It often involves acts of service such as cleaning gurdwara premises, polishing devotees' shoes, washing utensils used in the langar, or assisting in the community kitchen. In earlier periods, punishments also included flogging, blackening of the face or wearing a wooden placard declaring oneself a sinner.
The declaration is traditionally made from the ramparts of the Akal Takht. Once the prescribed punishment has been completed, the individual is forgiven following an ardaas (prayer).
Several prominent Sikh figures have been declared tankhaiya over the years, including Maharaja Ranjit Singh, former President Giani Zail Singh, former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala, former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, former Shiromani Akali Dal president Jagdev Singh Talwandi and former Akal Takht Jathedar Darshan Singh.
More recently, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was directed by the Akal Takht to perform religious service at the Golden Temple as atonement. Initially asked to clean toilets in the temple complex, the punishment was later modified because he was wheelchair-bound. He instead served as a guard at the temple's main gate while carrying a spear.
Historical Cases When Political Leaders Appeared Before The Takht
Bhagwant Mann is not the first political leader to face scrutiny from the Akal Takht.
Former Punjab Chief Minister Surjit Singh Barnala appeared before the Akal Takht in 1986 after police entered the Golden Temple complex. In February 1987, while still serving as chief minister, he was excommunicated after refusing to comply with the directives of the Sikh clergy.
Barnala initially resisted the Akal Takht's orders but later underwent religious atonement by cleaning shoes, sweeping the Golden Temple premises and wearing a placard acknowledging his repentance before being pardoned.
Former President Giani Zail Singh also appeared before the Akal Takht after sections of the Sikh clergy held him accountable for developments surrounding Operation Blue Star in 1984. He sought forgiveness before the institution.
These episodes underscore the Akal Takht's enduring moral authority within Sikhism. While it cannot impose legal penalties or remove elected leaders from office, its religious directives continue to carry significant influence, particularly for Sikh public representatives whose standing within the community is closely tied to the institution's authority.