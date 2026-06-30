Akal Takht Summons: Punjab MLAs Admit Passing Anti-Sacrilege Bill Without Reading Draft

Eighty-seven Sikh MLAs appeared before the Akal Takht in Amritsar following formal summons over the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.
Several legislators, including AAP's Jagrup Singh and Kulwant Singh, admitted they did not read the draft legislation before passing it unanimously in April.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj issued a one-month ultimatum to the Punjab government to put the anti-sacrilege law on hold.
As many as 87 Sikh MLAs, including ministers, appeared before the Akal Takht on Monday following a formal summons. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj issued a one-month ultimatum, PTI reported. He directed the Punjab government to remove objectionable clauses and put the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, on hold until suitable amendments are made.
Five 'Singh Sahibs' led the meeting, including Gargajj, Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib Giani Baljit Singh, Giani Kewal Singh, Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Giani Tek Singh and Panj Piara of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Mangal Singh. The Punjab Assembly passed the anti-sacrilege Bill unanimously on April 13. The legislation introduces stricter punishment, including life imprisonment, for the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib.
Unread Legislation Passed Hurriedly
During the proceedings, several MLAs admitted they did not read the draft legislation before passing it. Gargajj said this showed the law was passed in a hurry without understanding its seriousness and sensitivity, calling it a very "serious negligence" on the part of the Punjab government. They informed the Akal Takht that the government sent the bill only a day in advance.
The head priest questioned the ruling party legislators. He asked if they had consulted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee or the Akal Takht before preparing the bill, which remains the primary grievance of the apex Sikh organization. AAP MLAs Jagrup Singh and Kulwant Singh said they approved the bill without reading its contents.
Jagrup Singh said, "I could not read it as there was not enough time to study it."
Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa said the AAP government ignored his April 13 request. Bajwa had urged the Speaker to extend the Special Session by a few more days to consult the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Jathedars of all Takht Sahibs. Congress MLAs said they did not get adequate time to examine the draft anti-sacrilege bill.
SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia skipped the assembly session when the bill was tabled. She said opposition members were humiliated by the treasury benches and prevented from raising issues in the House.
Tensions flared when Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira raised questions, prompting several AAP legislators to stand up. Jathedar Gargajj reprimanded them, saying, "It is Sri Akal Takht Sahib, sit down."
Objectionable Clauses Under Fire
Two video clips opened the session. The Akal Takht secretariat office played footage of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warning that guardians of mentally unstable individuals desecrating holy books would face prosecution. The Sikh body strongly opposed penalizing parents or caretakers. Jathedar Gargajj asked minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and other legislators if the legislation included this specific penalty.
With the proceedings of the meeting being shown live on YouTube, AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar urged the Jathedar not to telecast it as it is a sensitive matter. The Jathedar then said the CM had said that every proceeding should be telecast live.
The Akal Takht strongly objected to Clause 2. The clause legally replaces the traditional Sikh terms "bir" and "birs" with "saroop" and "saroops", asserting that the state assembly has no authority to define religious terminology, Hindustan Times reported.
There is also intense opposition to Sections 3A and 3B, which mandate a central register and unique identification numbers (UIN) online. Religious leaders warned that uploading these details risks the private data of devout Sikhs and poses security risks.
The Akal Takht also rejected Section 5, which imposes up to five years in jail for Rehat Maryada violations, arguing it unjustifiably targets granthis, pathis, and sewadars for minor administrative slip-ups. It also dismissed Section 6A, which grants the state unilateral rule-making power without consulting Sikh bodies, as per news reports.
Jathedar Gargajj also questioned the AAP government why Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was not brought to Punjab for questioning over the 2015 Faridkot sacrilege incidents. He further demanded justice for the Sikhs and the victims of the 2017 Maur terrorist bomb blast case.