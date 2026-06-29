Outlook Explains | Why Has The Akal Takht Given The Punjab Government One Month To Amend the Anti-Sacrilege Law?

According to PTI, the dispute is not about whether those guilty of sacrilege should face strict punishment. The Akal Takht has repeatedly said it has no objection to strict punishment for those guilty of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib. Instead, it argues that several provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 were enacted without consulting the Sikh Panth and amount to government interference in Sikh religious affairs. It has asked the Punjab government to amend those provisions within one month and to keep the implementation of the law on hold until suitable amendments are made.