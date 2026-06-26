Mann Should Resign, Appear Before Akal Takht as Humble Sikh: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader

Manpreet Singh Ayali asserted that it is the duty of every Sikh to follow the Akal Takht's edict, while noting that there should not be any confrontation with it.
"Akal Takht's 'hukamanma' should be accepted by everyone, whether it is the state government or any person sitting at any position," Ayali said while speaking to reporters here.
There should not be any 'if' and 'but' in matters related to the Akal Takht, he said, adding that the supremacy of the Akali Takht should always be upheld.
Replying to a question on Mann, he said, "We demand his resignation." And he should appear before the Akal Takht as a humble Sikh.
A political row erupted over an alleged objectionable video, over which the Akal Takht had issued an edict against Mann on June 15, declaring him 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth Virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth).
The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories.
The matter stems from the Akal Takht summoning Mann in January this year for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the Sikh Gurus and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the purported video clip.
Mann, however, claimed that the person seen in the clip was wearing a mask resembling his face, and it was not him.
Ayali, who is a rebel Akali MLA, said he will appear before the Akal Takht as a humble Sikh on June 29, urging other MLAs to do the same to uphold the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
The Akal Takht had summoned all Sikh MLAs, regardless of party affiliation, and the Punjab Cabinet before the Akal Takht on June 29 regarding the anti-sacrilege law.
The Amritpal Singh-led Akali Dal Waris Punjab De also objected to the Maharashtra government's proposed move to repeal the Nanded Sikh Gurdwara Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib Act, 1956, calling it the government's interference in gurdwara administration.
Party leader Tarsem Singh Khalsa said Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five sacred Takhts of the Sikh community, and before making any decision related to its 'maryada' (religious code of conduct), management, or religious autonomy, it is essential to hold detailed consultations with Sikh institutions, the Jathedars of the Takhts, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which is the representative religious body of the Sikhs.
He alleged that governments are making repeated attempts to weaken Sikh institutions, and such actions will never be accepted by the Sikh community.
He further said that even in 2024, the Maharashtra government attempted to increase the number of government-nominated board members while reducing representation from Sikh institutions.
But after strong opposition from the Sikh community, the government had to withdraw its decision.