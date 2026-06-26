Mann Should Resign, Appear Before Akal Takht as Humble Sikh: Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader

Party leader Tarsem Singh Khalsa said Takht Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five sacred Takhts of the Sikh community, and before making any decision related to its 'maryada' (religious code of conduct), management, or religious autonomy, it is essential to hold detailed consultations with Sikh institutions, the Jathedars of the Takhts, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which is the representative religious body of the Sikhs.