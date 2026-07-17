Farm Labourer Held Over Death of 12-Year-Old Girl in Wardha; Cops Suspect Sexual Assault

Police suspect the minor was also sexually assaulted before being killed.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurav Kumar Agrawal told reporters that the girl’s body was found at her home, within the jurisdiction of the Sawangi police station, on Wednesday evening, with her head smashed with a stone.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder, he said.
Agrawal said the man was known to the family of the victim and worked as a labourer in a farm close to their house.
He said police are taking a medical opinion to establish if the girl was sexually abused before being killed.
The official said police will complete the investigation on priority and request the court to fast-track the trial.