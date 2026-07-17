Thane Man Kills Wife, Walks into Police Station to Surrender

The incident took place on Thursday at the couple’s residence in the city’s Savarkar Nagar locality within the jurisdiction of the Vartak Nagar police station.
Police said victim Pooja Tupe (30) lived with the accused, Nitin Tupe, and their two children.
Nitin strangulated her with a dupatta when their children were in school, an official said.
“The accused harboured serious doubts over the loyalty of his wife, which he claimed acted as the trigger for the fatal assault,” said senior inspector Pravin Mane.
After allegedly killing Pooja, her husband informed an acquaintance about the crime and headed to the police station to surrender, the official said.
Nitin has been arrested, and a case of murder has been registered against him, he said, adding that the couple’s children are in the care of their relatives presently.