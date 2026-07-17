Four properties attached under NDPS Act in Srinagar

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Police attached four properties cumulatively worth over Rs 3.30 crore under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Srinagar district on Friday

Four properties attached under NDPS Act in Srinagar
Four properties attached under NDPS Act in Srinagar

The attached properties include one three-storey house, one double-storey house and two single-storey houses falling under Safakadal police station limits in Old City, a police spokesperson said.

"In a major action against drug trafficking under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached four immovable properties worth Rs 3.34 crore under Section 68F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985," the spokesperson said.

He said Safakadal Police attached the properties during the investigation of NDPS cases, wherein it was found that they were illegally acquired from proceeds of narcotics trade.

"The accused persons have been served with attachment orders and have been prohibited from selling, leasing, mortgaging, transferring, or otherwise disposing of the attached properties, or creating any third-party interest therein, without prior permission of the competent authority," the spokesperson said.

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