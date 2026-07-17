Cong's Pawan Khera Meets Wangchuk, Others at Jantar Mantar; Reminds Govt of Its 'Raj Dharma'

"When citizens undertake a fast to be heard, the government's duty is to listen, not look away. That is Raj Dharma," Khera said, adding, "That is what Indira Gandhi Ji did in 1984. That is what Dr Manmohan Singh's government did in 2011. They understood that a government's first responsibility is engagement, even in disagreement." The Congress leader said that the current government has, however, chosen indifference.