CJP Protests: Wangchuk Enters Day 19 Of Hunger Strike, Doctors Warn Of Organ Damage

Doctors warn Wangchuk's prolonged hunger strike could soon lead to organ damage.
Despite losing over 9 kg, Wangchuk refuses to end his indefinite fast.
Kejriwal to meet Wangchuk as security is tightened around Jantar Mantar.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk faces potential organ damage as his indefinite hunger strike enters its 19th day. He began his fast on June 28.
His weight has dropped to 56.9 kg after losing more than 9 kg, Times of India reported. Medical professionals warned that the activist could soon enter an "alarming" physiological phase.
Dr Satish Lamba updated reporters on the deteriorating situation. "Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms," Lamba said.
Detailed Medical Status
Wangchuk remains medically stable. His hydration status is fair and he remains mentally alert.
Lamba said Wangchuk registered a blood sugar level of 80 mg/dL and a pulse of 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure measured 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. The activist previously entered the second stage of fasting.
This secondary phase raised uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption. "We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a 'wait and watch' approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock," Lamba said.
Refusal To Yield
Wangchuk continues his protest. Despite legal intervention and pleas from supporters as well as political figures, he refused to end his demonstration.
"If I eat, what message will go? The message to the government will be that there is no need for accountability. Protesters sit and leave..." Wangchuk said. In a video message shared on Day 18 of his fast, he said he had received thousands of messages urging him to stop, alongside personal appeals from several senior politicians. He shared the video to reassure his followers about his health.
"My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days," Wangchuk said.
He acknowledged experiencing weakness and muscle loss but maintained that his heart and other vital functions remained stable.
He urged supporters to focus their efforts on the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. This date coincides with the start of Parliament's Monsoon session.
Kejriwal To Meet Wangchuk
Security has been heightened in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of Delhi’s former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to the site on Thursday to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days, police sources said.
Additional police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the protest venue and nearby areas as a precautionary measure, they said.
The AAP chief has extended support to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Wangchuk joined the agitation later and has been on an indefinite fast since then.
Kejriwal has said that AAP supports the CJP protest and its demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately step down. He said that he would meet Wangchuk on Thursday evening.