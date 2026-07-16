Sonam wangchuk loses over 9 kg after 19 days of hunger strike

Sonam Wangchuk Loses Over 9 Kg After 19 Days of Hunger Strike

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 12:29 pm

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar for the past 19 days, has lost more than nine kg, according to the latest health bulletin issued by his doctor on Thursday

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 12:29 pm

Sonam Wangchuk Loses Over 9 Kg After 19 Days of Hunger Strike