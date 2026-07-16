Three Killed After Truck with Burst Tyre Crashes into House in UP's Mirzapur

The accident took place around 3 am near Kudaran Chauraha when the truck was travelling from Varanasi to Sonbhadra.
According to a police press note, the police received information that four to five people had been trapped under the debris after the truck crashed into the house. A rescue operation was launched immediately after the Ahraura police reached the spot.
Three people were found dead, while two others were seriously injured and rushed to hospital, police said.
The deceased were identified as Rajaram (47), Sukhiya (70) and Chand Tara (45), all residents of Kudaran village in the Ahraura area.
Circle Officer (Chunar) Gayatri Yadav said the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre at Chacheri Mod in Chunar. They were later referred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi for specialised treatment.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination after completion of legal formalities, and further investigation is underway, she said.