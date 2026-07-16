Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk

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Security has been heightened in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of former Delhi Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the site on Thursday to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days, police sources said

Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwals Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk
Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk

Additional police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed at the protest venue and nearby areas as a precautionary measure, they said.

The AAP chief has extended support to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against alleged irregularities in NEET and other examinations. Wangchuk joined the agitation later and has been on an indefinite fast since then.

Kejriwal has said that AAP supports the CJP protest and its demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should immediately step down. He said that he would meet Wangchuk on Thursday evening.

Police officials said the the additional deployment was part of routine security arrangements to maintain law and order at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest venue where demonstrations are frequently held.

"The deployment is a routine exercise. Security is regularly reviewed and strengthened depending on the gathering and law and order assessment," said the police source.

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