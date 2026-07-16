Security stepped up at jantar mantar ahead of kejriwals visit to meet sonam wangchuk

Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 11:49 am

Security has been heightened in and around Jantar Mantar ahead of former Delhi Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's visit to the site on Thursday to meet activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on a hunger strike for 18 days, police sources said

P PTI Published at: 16 July 2026 11:49 am

Security Stepped Up at Jantar Mantar Ahead of Kejriwal's Visit to Meet Sonam Wangchuk