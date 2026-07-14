Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Row, Alleges Widespread Corruption

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of exploiting religious donations and misleading devotees.
He alleged irregularities in temple donations, trust management and related land transactions.
Yadav urged people to expose the BJP's alleged network and boycott the party socially and politically.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of institutionalising corruption in the name of religion and donations, alleging that devotees were being misled and public faith exploited for political and financial gain.
The allegations were made in a post on X in which the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister targeted the BJP over the Ram temple donation-theft issue and urged people to understand the party's "criminology" rather than what he termed the "chronology of offerings, donations and contributions". According to PTI, Yadav also said a true patriot would expose this alleged BJP network and boycott it socially and politically.
According to PTI, Yadav alleged that the BJP and its associates first establish covert links with devotees across the world, emotionally exploit their religious belief and collect large sums in cash as well as precious metals and gemstones.
He further alleged that donors are discouraged from seeking receipts on the pretext of verifying the quality of the donated metals, while large groups of people are mobilised to temples where further collections are made in the name of offerings and donations.
Reported PTI, the SP chief also accused the BJP of printing fake receipts during religious occasions, manipulating trust management by placing loyalists in key positions and expanding what he described as a "network of corruption".
He alleged that there were irregularities in counting donations, theft of "religious wealth", disappearance of CCTV footage and other evidence, and land transactions in which associates allegedly bought land cheaply before trusts repurchased it at inflated prices and distributed the profit among themselves.
According to PTI, Yadav claimed the proceeds were then allegedly used to establish unregistered offices and expand political networks.
The SP leader further alleged that the stolen wealth was converted into precious metals, transported to other states and used to build networks of "fake preachers and voters" to do "election scams".
"When these secrets come out, those responsible put forward others to take the blame, avoid questions and quietly verify whether the looted money has been distributed properly," he alleged.
Yadav also claimed that after being caught, attempts are made to return the money in four-five days and justify the episode by saying accounts should not be sought for money donated for religious purposes.
He alleged that investigations are often entrusted to people who themselves face allegations of financial irregularities, while only minor functionaries are punished and the "big fish" escape accountability.
Yadav further accused the BJP of diverting public attention through "false news and allegations" whenever legal action appears imminent and of issuing reluctant apologies only under pressure.
"True patriots will now explain this BJP 'criminology' in every village, panchayat, street, locality and town, expose the BJP network and boycott it socially and politically," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)