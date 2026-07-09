Higher Ethanol Blend May Slightly Reduce Mileage, Says Gadkari; Dismisses Engine Damage Claims

“For older cars going for servicing, the washers used to be made of metal. Now they are (made of) rubber. During servicing, we have instructed vehicle manufacturers to replace those washers at no extra cost for the consumer. In my knowledge, no cars have broken down. When it comes to performance, ethanol is proven to be better; it has much better anti-knocking properties and a high octane number. I have been advocating for ethanol as an alternative since 2004,” he told Indian Express.