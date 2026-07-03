Delhi Probes App Disabling E-Rickshaws: Pankaj Singh

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh confirmed the government is investigating viral videos showing e-rickshaws being remotely disabled.
The software used to shut down the vehicles is a Chinese application named BAT-BMS, developed by Shenzhen Grenergy Technology Co.
Minister Pankaj Singh stated that the remote disabling of e-rickshaws is illegal and anticipated that the police will take action.
The Delhi government has launched an investigation after viral social media videos showed e-rickshaws being remotely disabled, PTI reported. The Chinese application used to shut down the vehicles is BAT-BMS. Shenzhen Grenergy Technology Co developed the software.
Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh addressed the issue. Singh told PTI videos, "We are aware of the matter on social media and the government is looking into it. I believe police will also take action on their own about this, as it is illegal to do so."
Illegal App Under Scanner
No official police complaints or First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in Delhi regarding the BAT-BMS application as of July 2026.
Singh confirmed that his office has not received any formal written complaints. The activity remains illegal and is under the police scanner.
The Delhi government is investigating the matter to verify the application's authenticity and assess its associated risks.
Delhi Promotes EV Adoption
The administration recently notified the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. The framework aims to drive EV adoption through targeted financial incentives and enhanced facilities, according to PTI.
Residents are eligible for scrapping incentives of up to Rs 1 lakh. Buyers must purchase a new electric vehicle within six months of scrapping an old one to qualify. This incentive is linked to a Certificate of Deposit (CoD) obtained at an authorised scrapping facility. The government also announced full exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric cars with an ex-showroom price of Rs 30 lakh or less.
Singh told PTI videos, "I believe that now EV cars are coming in a lower price range also. We are providing incentives for scrapping and purchasing. Gradually, for those with a higher range, when people start adopting EVs, their value will also reduce as competition will increase for cars."
Expanding Charging Infrastructure
The Delhi government plans to install approximately 30,000 to 32,000 charging points over the next four years to address public concerns regarding EV infrastructure.
Singh told PTI, "I assure the people of Delhi that there will be no problem with the infrastructure. We will install approximately 30,000 charging points in the next four years. With the implementation of the EV policy, people should switch to EVs, to electric vehicles. They will not face any problem anywhere, neither with charging nor with infrastructure."