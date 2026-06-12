Three Family Members Killed in Southeast Delhi Building Fire; Two Critically Injured

Three family members, identified as Pankaj, Guddi, and Soni, died in the Tughlakabad Extension fire.
Two survivors, 18-year-old Moni and her 70-year-old grandmother, remain in critical condition at local hospitals.
Preliminary police investigations suggest an electrical short circuit on the ground floor ignited the blaze.
A fire broke out early Friday in a five-storey residential building in southeast Delhi, killing three family members and critically injuring two others.
The blaze erupted in the Tughlakabad Extension of the Govindpuri area. The Govindpuri police station received a PCR call regarding the incident at around 2:31 a.m., according to PTI.
A preliminary inquiry suggests an electrical short circuit on the ground floor sparked the fire. The flames spread quickly, engulfing the structure in heavy smoke and prompting a major overnight rescue operation.
Authorities are currently treating the survivors while investigating the exact cause of the short circuit.
Victims and Rescue Operations
The deceased were identified as 28-year-old Pankaj, his 50-year-old mother Guddi, and his 20-year-old sister Soni. All three lived on the third floor of the building, PTI reported.
Two other family members sustained critical injuries and are currently undergoing treatment. Police identified the survivors as Moni, 18, who is Pankaj's sister, and his 70-year-old maternal grandmother.
Police and local residents managed to rescue the occupants of the remaining floors on time. Emergency responders pulled multiple people from the burning structure before transporting them to medical facilities.
"A coordinated evacuation effort was carried out as heavy smoke engulfed the building, trapping several residents inside. Eight occupants were rescued from the structure and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari told PTI.
Eyewitness Account and Context
Rajender Kumar, an eyewitness, described the chaotic scene as the neighbourhood awoke to the disaster. He said that the initial flames appeared to start near vehicles parked on the ground floor before climbing upwards.
"I woke up after hearing loud cries for help and rushed outside. I saw that the fire was in the parked two-wheelers inside the building, but the smoke spread rapidly through the structure. Residents formed a human chain, carrying buckets of water to help people evacuate. Police and fire brigade arrived shortly afterwards and began rescuing those trapped inside," Kumar told PTI.
Friday's blaze occurred exactly a week after a massive fire tore through a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar. That earlier incident killed at least 21 people, including several foreigners from Central Asian and African countries.