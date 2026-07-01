Rajasthan: 8 Killed, 24 Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Ramming Truck in Dausa

A woman from Indore told PTI Videos at the hospital, "We were returning home after visiting the Vaishno Devi temple in J-K when the bus caught fire after hitting a truck moving ahead. My daughter suffered injuries in the crash while my husband is still missing." Another victim told PTI Videos, "Me, my son and my wife were sleeping when the bus suddenly crashed into a truck moving ahead of it. We were seated just behind the driver, and I don't know if he dozed off.