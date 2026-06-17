Vadodara Highway Accident: 6 Dead, 20 Injured in Bus-Truck Crash

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Six people were killed and nearly 20 injured after a private luxury bus rammed into a parked truck on the Vadodara-Halol highway in Gujarat's Vadodara.

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Representational Image Photo: ANI Screengrab
Summary of this article

  • Six people died and nearly 20 others were injured in a major road accident on the Vadodara-Halol highway in Gujarat.

  • The collision occurred around 4 am on Wednesday near Kotambi village when a private luxury bus rammed into a stationary truck.

  • The bus was travelling from Rajasthan to Surat, and a majority of the passengers on board were residents of Rajasthan.

A private luxury bus rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Wednesday, killing six people and injuring nearly 20 others.

The crash occurred at approximately 4 am near Kotambi village on the Vadodara-Halol highway, PTI reported. The bus was travelling from Rajasthan to Surat when the collision took place.

Details of Collision

The truck driver parked on the roadside to check the tyre pressure, PTI reported. The speeding bus then struck the stationary vehicle from behind, causing extensive damage.

"The impact of the collision was severe, and the front portion of the bus was completely crushed. Six persons died in the accident, while around 20 others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals for treatment," Vadodara District Superintendent of Police Sushil Agrawal said.

A majority of the passengers on the bus were residents of Rajasthan, the official told PTI.

Emergency Rescue Operations

Personnel from the Jarod police station in rural Vadodara rushed to the scene to rescue victims immediately after receiving information about the crash.

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Due to the extreme damage sustained by the bus, teams from the National Disaster Response Force deployed to assist in the rescue efforts, Agrawal said.

Emergency workers transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for medical care. Police told PTI they are investigating the collision.

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