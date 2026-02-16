28 Schools In Ahmedabad & Vadodara Receive Bomb Threat Emails

At least 28 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threat emails on Monday, leading to evacuations and thorough searches by police and bomb squads. No suspicious items found so far; cybercrime investigation underway. Similar hoax reported earlier in January

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Ahmedabad school bomb threat Vadodara school bomb threat
Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said 13 schools across various parts of the city received the emails. Photo: Shutterstock; Representative image
Summary
  • At least 28 schools across Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threat emails, triggering immediate evacuations.

  • Police, SOG, Crime Branch and BDDS teams conducted sanitisation; no suspicious items discovered so far.

  • Cybercrime police registered a case to trace the email sender; similar hoax threats reported in Ahmedabad on January 23.

At least 28 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting immediate evacuations and searches by authorities, though no suspicious items have been discovered so far, according to PTI.

In Ahmedabad, more than 15 schools were targeted, District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary said. "All the schools were instructed to immediately inform the nearby police stations and follow security protocol," he told reporters.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar said 13 schools across various parts of the city received the emails. School managements alerted the police control room, after which local police, the Special Operations Group (SOG), Crime Branch, and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) personnel carried out evacuation and sanitisation operations.

"Sanitisation exercise of nine schools has been completed, and the process is underway for the remaining schools. A case has been registered by the cybercrime police. A detailed investigation will be carried out to find out the source of the emails and the sender's identity, and to thwart their attempt," Komar said. He added that prima facie the emails appeared mischievous, but the police would investigate them with full seriousness.

Vadodara's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Himanshu Verma said no suspicious objects had been found so far, and students from the affected schools had been sent home.

PTI reported that the targeted institutions included DAV International School, Asia School, Ankur International School, and Sant Kabir School in Ahmedabad, as well as D R Amin School, Urmi School, Baroda High School, and Don Bosco in Vadodara.

Reported PTI, a similar incident occurred on January 23 when several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails, which later proved to be hoaxes.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
