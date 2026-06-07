535 Farmers Died Due To Unsafe Pesticide Use Between January 2024-2026 in Rajasthan

As many as 535 farmers in Rajasthan lost their lives due to unsafe pesticide use between January 2024 and June 2026.
Most deaths resulted from pesticide poisoning caused by lack of protective gear, improper handling, storage, and inadequate training.
Farmer organisations and experts are pressing the government for stricter regulations, mandatory safety training, and promotion of organic alternatives.
A shocking total of 535 farmers have died in Rajasthan due to unsafe pesticide use between January 2024 and June 2026, according to official figures.
The data highlights the severe risks faced by the farming community from improper handling of chemical pesticides. Many fatalities occurred due to accidental exposure while spraying crops without wearing masks, gloves, or other protective equipment.
Officials noted that cases of poisoning were also reported from improper storage of pesticides at homes and lack of awareness about safe disposal methods. The majority of the victims were small and marginal farmers who frequently used highly toxic pesticides without adequate precautions.
Farmer unions and agricultural experts have expressed serious concern over the rising deaths. They have demanded immediate steps including compulsory training programmes on safe pesticide use, distribution of protective kits, and a shift towards organic farming practices to reduce dependency on harmful chemicals.
The Rajasthan government has stated that it is running awareness campaigns through Krishi Vigyan Kendras and taking measures to educate farmers. However, opposition parties and farmer groups argue that more concrete and urgent action is needed to prevent further loss of lives.
This issue has once again spotlighted the larger challenges of farmer safety, sustainable agriculture, and the need for better regulation of pesticide use in Rajasthan, a major agricultural state.