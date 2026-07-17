MEA Denies Damage To Chabahar Port Terminal After Reported US Attack

MEA confirmed Chabahar Port terminal suffered no damage despite reports of a US strike in Iran.
India said discussions continue after the US waiver on Chabahar expired, while reaffirming its position on PoJK.
On reported US visa changes, MEA said it would raise concerns affecting Indian students and genuine travellers with Washington.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Chabahar Port terminal in Iran did not suffer any damage following reports of a US strike, adding that discussions were continuing after the expiry of the US waiver related to the port.
Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had seen reports of the attack but confirmed that the terminal remained unaffected.
"Regarding Chabahar, if you have been following the issue, there was a waiver granted by the American side, which expired some time ago. Since then, we have been in discussions with the relevant stakeholders on how to take this matter forward. On your question about the reported attack, yes, we have seen those reports. However, we can confirm that the terminal itself did not suffer any damage," Jaiswal said.
The clarification came after reports that the United States military carried out fresh strikes on Iran, with a surveillance tower at Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman reportedly collapsing. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image showing a tower-like structure collapsing, with clouds of dust rising around it.
India’s Presence At Chabahar
India has invested heavily in Chabahar Port, which is located in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province on the and is Iran's sole deep-sea port directly connected with the Indian Ocean.
India took over operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar, in December 2018. The Indian SPV – India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone (IPGCFZ) – began commercial operations on December 30, 2018, with the arrival of a Cyprus-registered bulk carrier carrying 72,458 MT of corn cargo.
In May 2024, India and Iran signed a 10-year bilateral deal cementing long-term Indian investment in Iranian port infrastructure. India pledged $370 million in direct investment, along with a $250 million line of credit, according to an IMPRI report. India has already supplied mobile harbour cranes and container handling equipment worth $25 million, enabling efficient operations.
Since assuming operations in 2018, India has facilitated significant throughput: over 90,000 TEUs and 8 million tonnes of cargo by 2024. Chabahar has also served as India's primary humanitarian corridor to Afghanistan, transporting wheat, pulses and medical supplies during times of crisis, the IMPRI report noted.
The port is integrated into wider transport corridors. The 750 km Chabahar–Zahedan railway line is being developed and is due for completion in mid-2026.
Upon opening, it will connect Chabahar to the national railway network of Iran and the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200 km multimodal corridor connecting India with Russia and Europe through Iran and the Caspian Sea.
PoJK, US Visa Response
On Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Jaiswal reiterated India's position.
"We have always maintained that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India. They were, are, and will always remain an integral part of India," he said.
Responding to reports on changes to US visa rules, Jaiswal said visa regulations and immigration matters were sovereign functions of every country.
"We have seen reports regarding the visa rules. As you rightly pointed out, visa regulations and immigration matters are sovereign functions of any country. Having said that, whenever issues concerning genuine travellers, students or others seeking to travel to the United States are brought to our notice, we take them up with the US side to minimise the difficulties faced by our people," he said.