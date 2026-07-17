Trump Administration Tightens US Student Visa Rules, Caps Stay at Four Years

The rule's publication had been widely anticipated in recent months, after DHS sent it to the Office of Management and Budget in May and the office completed its review in mid-June. DHS stated that the significant increase in the volume of such visitors poses a challenge to its ability to monitor and oversee non-immigrants while they are in the United States. The department stated it has many examples of students and exchange visitors remaining on their visas for decades. The US granted more than 500,000 visas to exchange visitors and 37,300 to members of the media in fiscal year 2024, which began on October 1, 2023.