Trump Administration Tightens US Student Visa Rules, Caps Stay at Four Years

The US Department of Homeland Security has capped F and J visas for international students and exchange visitors at a maximum of four years.
The new regulations will take effect in September, ending the policy that allowed students to stay for the full duration of their studies.
Graduate students are barred from changing their educational objectives and must obtain federal authorisation to transfer schools.
The Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security has unveiled a sweeping overhaul of student, exchange visitor and journalist visa rules, Reuters reported. The new regulations cap most international students' stays at four years and add new limits on academic changes, a move meant to strengthen immigration oversight.
The rule is set to take effect in September, 60 days after it is published in the federal register and subject to Congressional review. It replaces a long-standing policy that let international students remain in the US for the full duration of their academic programme. Students seeking to stay beyond four years will now need federal approval.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended the restrictions as a way to close a loophole and tighten oversight.
"By implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the United States is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within our borders," Mullin said. "This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home."
New Limits and Restrictions
The regulations create fixed periods for F visas for international students, J visas for cultural exchange visitors and I visas for members of the media. Student and exchange visas will be valid for no more than four years. Journalist visas will run for up to 240 days, or 90 days for Chinese nationals. Holders can seek extensions.
Graduate students will not be allowed to change their "educational objectives" at any point, and they will need authorisation to transfer to another school. The rule also cuts the post-study grace period from 60 days to 30 days.
Anyone who wants to remain in the US beyond the fixed period must seek an extension from DHS or leave and re-enter the country after travelling abroad.
The rule's publication had been widely anticipated in recent months, after DHS sent it to the Office of Management and Budget in May and the office completed its review in mid-June. DHS stated that the significant increase in the volume of such visitors poses a challenge to its ability to monitor and oversee non-immigrants while they are in the United States. The department stated it has many examples of students and exchange visitors remaining on their visas for decades. The US granted more than 500,000 visas to exchange visitors and 37,300 to members of the media in fiscal year 2024, which began on October 1, 2023.
Impact on Indian Students
The new rules are expected to affect a large number of US-bound Indians. The US remains a major higher-education destination for Indian students. As of January 2025, there were about 300,000 Indian students in the country, mostly in master's programmes in STEM fields.
Recent US State Department data indicated 90,129 Indians received F visas in 2024. Another 15,208 secured J visas and 426 obtained I visas. An immigration crackdown by the Donald Trump administration has already affected these numbers. F-1 visas issued to Indian students fell 69 per cent to 12,776 in June-July 2025, compared with 41,336 visas during the same period in 2024.
DHS stated there were over 1.8 million student visa admissions in 2024, an increase of more than 11 per cent from the previous year. The department stated that high volume poses significant monitoring challenges for non-immigrants inside the country.
Backlash From Academic Leaders
Higher education groups warned that the changes could hurt global competitiveness. Advocates argue that international students are already subject to extensive scrutiny by both academic institutions and the federal government.
"This action is unnecessary and duplicative," Zuzana Wootson, deputy director of federal policy at the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, said.
Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, an association representing international education, warned of wider academic and economic consequences. "At a time when global competition for talent is intensifying, this policy sends exactly the wrong message," Aw said. "It tells the world's brightest students and scholars that the United States is becoming less welcoming, less predictable, and less committed."
The Trump administration previously introduced multiple measures targeting international students. Earlier this year, it tightened visa screening by requiring applicants to disclose their social media accounts and expanded travel restrictions affecting several countries across Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It also terminated student legal status on a widespread scale, prompting many to leave the country or go into hiding over fears of detention.
The policy comes as international student enrolment in the US has already begun to decline, raising financial concerns for US universities. International students typically pay full tuition fees and are not eligible for federal financial aid, making them a major revenue source for academic institutions.