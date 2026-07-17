Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 20: "I Will Stay Alive by Any Means"

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has completed 20 consecutive days of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Wangchuk remains resolute about leading a massive public march to Parliament on July 20 despite his failing health.
The Delhi High Court has directed government authorities to conduct daily medical examinations to safeguard his life.
Sonam Wangchuk is on day 20 of his hunger strike. The activist remains resolved to lead a demonstration to Parliament on July 20. His fast supports the Cockroach Janta Party, which has held protests for over 25 days to demand that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign over alleged NEET exam irregularities. The CJP shared his comments online, tweeting, "Sonam Wangchuk hasn't lost his sense of humour even during such a difficult time in his life. Let's march to Parliament!" and posting, "India is awakening!"
Wangchuk first joined the Jantar Mantar protest on June 6 and returned to start his fast on June 28. Despite his failing health, he remains defiant. "I will stay alive by any means until July 20 so that I can march to Parliament with all of you. And if our march doesn't succeed on July 20, then I'll come back as a ghost!" Wangchuk said, the Times of India reported.
He sought to reassure his followers in a video message. "My condition is not such that I will die in two-four days. Many medical tests have been conducted, and the results are quite normal for an 18-day fast. An ECG was also done, and it is not bad. I can continue for many more days. Yes, there is weakness, and my muscles are getting weak, but my heart and core are still fine." He urged students to view the protest as "a real lesson in political science and democracy" and asked supporters to sign up for the march.
Severe Health Deterioration
"I don't want to say this, but Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed," Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a video released by the CJP. Dipke said Wangchuk has become so frail that his bones are visible, and he narrowly escaped falling twice while walking to the washroom on Thursday. Videos on social media showed a visibly weak Wangchuk stepping down from the stage with support, walking with slow, faltering steps, yet pausing to smile and wave at supporters. When Dipke tried to persuade him to end the fast, Wangchuk firmly rebuffed him. "You just shut up. Don't ask me to stop my hunger strike. Ask why the government is not listening to us," Wangchuk told him, according to a video on the CJP's official YouTube channel.
Wangchuk has shed over nine kgs since his fast began on June 28, bringing his weight down to 56.9 kg, Dr Satish Lamba stated. His ketone levels hit 3-plus before dropping to 2-plus with better hydration, while elevated uric acid levels show his body is consuming muscle, Lamba added. The next phase could damage his organs, Lamba warned, calling for swift government intervention while medical teams monitor the activist constantly.
High Court Intervention
Hearing a PIL that raised concerns over Wangchuk's health, the Delhi High Court directed the authorities to monitor his condition daily and provide medical assistance if it worsens. "We observe that the life of any citizen is precious, and all medical efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," the bench stated. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, said every life was precious and there was no objection to Wangchuk undergoing regular medical check-ups. The bench emphasised that all medical efforts must be made to save the activist's life.
Growing Political Support
Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, accused the Centre of ignoring the activist's failing health on Thursday. In a Facebook post, Vijayan stated that updates on Wangchuk's physical state were alarming. He criticised the central government for refusing to hold talks with the protester. The government is neglecting Wangchuk's life while his vital organs begin to fail, Vijayan alleged.
Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal met Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and expressed solidarity. "Every year, exam papers get leaked, and youth pay the price. I appeal to the government to listen to the students and Wangchuk," Kejriwal said. He called for Pradhan to step down and suggested that Wangchuk should be made the country's education minister. Kejriwal was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and party leaders Anurag Dhandha, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Yadav and Jarnail Singh.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also criticised the Centre for not engaging with Wangchuk. SCBA President Vikas Singh visited Jantar Mantar and handed over a letter urging him to end the fast, stating the country needed him "alive, active and engaged". Public figures including Vishal Dadlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Sayaji Shinde, Atul Kulkarni, Vir Das, Shobhaa De, Raj Thackeray, Priya Dutt, Jean Dreze and Reetika Khera also urged the government to engage with Wangchuk. The CJP stated around 1.5 lakh people had so far confirmed their participation in the July 20 Parliament march.