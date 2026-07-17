Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike Day 20: "I Will Stay Alive by Any Means"

Severe Health Deterioration

"I don't want to say this, but Sonam Wangchuk is on his deathbed," Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said in a video released by the CJP. Dipke said Wangchuk has become so frail that his bones are visible, and he narrowly escaped falling twice while walking to the washroom on Thursday. Videos on social media showed a visibly weak Wangchuk stepping down from the stage with support, walking with slow, faltering steps, yet pausing to smile and wave at supporters. When Dipke tried to persuade him to end the fast, Wangchuk firmly rebuffed him. "You just shut up. Don't ask me to stop my hunger strike. Ask why the government is not listening to us," Wangchuk told him, according to a video on the CJP's official YouTube channel.