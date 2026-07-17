Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike, Clarifies His 3 Idiots Character Was Not Inspired By Wangchuk

Aamir called it a "misconception" and added, "I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots. I saw a video of Chatur just recently, and he said that. But he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur was thinking, but I want to tell you that neither Raju nor Abhijat [Rajkumar Hirani or Abhijat Joshi], who are the two writers, we didn’t know about Mr Sonam. However, what Mr Sonam is doing is good work in any case. He doesn’t have to be based on a character of 3 idiots for us to respect him and the work that he does. I wanted to share this from a factual point of view."