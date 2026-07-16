Sonakshi Sinha Breaks Silence On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike With Strong Appeal

Sonakshi Sinha backed Sonam Wangchuk and urged immediate government dialogue during protest.
Actress rejected anti-national claims while questioning public silence over Wangchuk's hunger strike.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Zeenat Aman and Omi Vaidya, have voiced support.
Sonakshi Sinha has publicly extended her support to Sonam Wangchuk, who continues his hunger strike in New Delhi during the ongoing CJP protests. In a heartfelt video, the actress appealed for dialogue between the government and Wangchuk while expressing concern over his health. She also questioned why more people had not spoken in support of the social reformer, saying she could no longer remain silent.
Sonakshi Sinha questions silence over Sonam Wangchuk
In a video shared online, it was said by Sonakshi Sinha that she had never felt the need to release a public statement like this before, but believed the situation could no longer be ignored. Wangchuk's contributions to the country and his achievements were highlighted by the actress as she expressed concern over his prolonged fast.
It was further stated by Sonakshi that Wangchuk had been fighting for people affected by a failing system and that his demands deserved attention. An appeal was also made by her to the government to begin a conversation with him instead of allowing the protest to continue without dialogue.
Bollywood celebrities continue supporting Sonam Wangchuk
The actress also addressed criticism that often follows public statements on political or social issues. It was asserted by Sonakshi that supporting Sonam Wangchuk should not be interpreted as being anti-national, adding that she was prepared to face any consequences for speaking out.
Several members of the film industry have already expressed solidarity with Wangchuk. Zeenat Aman recently shared her concern over his deteriorating health and called for meaningful dialogue with the government. Actor Omi Vaidya also urged people to understand the issues behind the protest while expressing concern about Wangchuk's condition.
As Wangchuk's hunger strike continues, support from public figures has continued to grow, keeping attention firmly focused on the demands being raised through the protest.