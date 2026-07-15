'Our Country Needs People Like You': Shabana Azmi Appeals To Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi over the NEET exam paper leak controversy.

Shabana Azmi, Sonam Wangchuk
Shabana Azmi urges Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike Photo: Instgaram
Summary of this article

  • Shabana Azmi urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi.

  • Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET irregularities.

  • Azmi shared an emotional message on Instagram emphasising that the country needs Wangchuk's guidance in the fight against injustice.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on social media to end his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk joined the indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in Delhi. The wider protest began on June 20. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations. The protesters have also sought Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the reported paper leak controversy.

Zeenat Aman Voices Support for Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike, Urges Centre to Hold Talks - Instagram
Zeenat Aman Voices Support for Sonam Wangchuk Amid Hunger Strike, Urges Centre to Hold Talks

By PTI

Shabana Azmi's emotional appeal to Sonam Wangchuk

Taking to her Instagram handle, Azmi shared a message, urging Wangchuk to prioritise his health for the long battle ahead.

"Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai. Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain, humein aap par garv hain (Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country needs people like you. You are standing against injustice, you are standing for the truth, and we are proud of you) (sic)," Azmi wrote.

Related Content
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Activist Sonam Wangchuk - PTI
Zeenat Aman urges talks with Sonam Wangchuk - Instagram
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike, demanding action over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. Wangchuk is on the 13th day of his hunger strike. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

She highlighted the need for his continued guidance for the agitating students across the country.

"Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai (That is why we request you to end your hunger strike, because your guidance gives strength and hope to our students) (sic)," she added.

Azmi stressed that his well-being remains a priority for the movement.

"Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain (This is a long battle, so it is important that you stay healthy. We stand with you) (sic)," Azmi wrote further.

Abhay Deol Supports Sonam Wangchuk - X
Abhay Deol Backs Sonam Wangchuk, Joins Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak And Others

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Growing public support for Wangchuk

Not only Azmi, actors Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omi Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have also urged Wangchuk to end his fast. Swara Bhasker has also visited Wangchuk at the protest site.

Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have received support from several political leaders since the protest began.

The protesting group has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20. This scheduled action marks the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories