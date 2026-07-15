'Our Country Needs People Like You': Shabana Azmi Appeals To Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Shabana Azmi urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi.
Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 to demand Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET irregularities.
Azmi shared an emotional message on Instagram emphasising that the country needs Wangchuk's guidance in the fight against injustice.
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on social media to end his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk joined the indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in Delhi. The wider protest began on June 20. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations. The protesters have also sought Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the reported paper leak controversy.
Shabana Azmi's emotional appeal to Sonam Wangchuk
Taking to her Instagram handle, Azmi shared a message, urging Wangchuk to prioritise his health for the long battle ahead.
"Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Aap jaise vyakti ki hamare desh ko bahut zaroorat hai. Aap nainsaafi ke khilaaf khade hain, sach ke liye khade hain, humein aap par garv hain (Dear Sonam Wangchuk, our country needs people like you. You are standing against injustice, you are standing for the truth, and we are proud of you) (sic)," Azmi wrote.
She highlighted the need for his continued guidance for the agitating students across the country.
"Iss liye hum aapse binati karte hain ke aap apna fast tod dein kyun ke hamare vidyarthion ke liye aap ka marg darshan unka hausla badhata hai (That is why we request you to end your hunger strike, because your guidance gives strength and hope to our students) (sic)," she added.
Azmi stressed that his well-being remains a priority for the movement.
"Yeh ladayi aage tak ladni hai iss liye aapka sehatmand rehna zaroori hai. Hum aapke saath hain (This is a long battle, so it is important that you stay healthy. We stand with you) (sic)," Azmi wrote further.
Growing public support for Wangchuk
Not only Azmi, actors Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omi Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have also urged Wangchuk to end his fast. Swara Bhasker has also visited Wangchuk at the protest site.
Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) have received support from several political leaders since the protest began.
The protesting group has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20. This scheduled action marks the opening day of the Monsoon Session.