'Our Country Needs People Like You': Shabana Azmi Appeals To Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has appealed to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on social media to end his indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk joined the indefinite hunger strike on June 28 in Delhi. The wider protest began on June 20. The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examinations. The protesters have also sought Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the reported paper leak controversy.