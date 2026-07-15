Six Essential Christopher Nolan Films To Rewatch Ahead Of The Odyssey

Nolan executes structural coups with cunning ease, wrong-footing audiences in this deliberately warped revenge tale. Suffering from anterograde amnesia, Leonard Shelby (Guy Pearce) hunts down the person responsible for his wife’s murder. Nolan leads us through a jigsaw that gradually reveals deceptive angles while paving the way for a knockout finale. Chronology is scrambled, time muddled as the journey towards the truth becomes the ultimate game in withholding and revelation. Nolan has later admitted he might not be able to orchestrate it today, “It’s the classic example of what you can do when you don’t know what you’re doing. If I tried to do that again now, it’d be a terrible failure. As you learn more and more, it becomes harder to forget the rules.”