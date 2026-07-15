Bachelorette Alum Joe Amabile Reveals ‘Early Stage’ Brain Tumour Diagnosis

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Bachelorette star Joe Amabile, 40, is battling an early-stage brain tumour after doctors discovered 'blueberry-sized lesion'.

Joe Amabile
Joe Amabile reveals brain tumour diagnosis Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Reality television star Joe Amabile revealed doctors found a blueberry-sized brain lesion during a full-body MRI scan.

  • The 40-year-old Bachelorette star stated the mass appears to be an early-stage glioma.

  • Amabile is scheduled to undergo a craniotomy next week to remove and test the brain tumour.

Reality television star Joe Amabile revealed in an Instagram video on Monday that doctors discovered what appears to be an early-stage brain tumour. The 40-year-old reality star, best known for his role as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelorette, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after a full-body MRI scan detected a small mass.

Joe Amabile brain tumour diagnosis

"So a little medical update… they ended up finding a lesion in my brain so then I had to go get a brain MRI. There was a blueberry-size lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma which is a tumour," Amabile said.

He will undergo a craniotomy next week to remove and test the mass. "Then we’re going to go from there. It’s been a wild couple of weeks. I definitely wasn’t expecting this," he continued.

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On emotional struggle and support system

Amabile opened up about the emotional struggle in the video caption.

"This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor. In two weeks I’ll be undergoing a craniotomy to have it removed – yeah brain surgery," Amabile wrote.

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He also expressed shock at the sudden health crisis. "I think it’s one of those things where you’re like something like this would never happen to me and here I am. They say it’s really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all and I’m fine but I will keep you updated," he added.

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Amabile is focusing on maintaining a hopeful outlook. He credited his loved ones for helping him cope. His wife, Canadian reality star Serena Pitt, offered public encouragement in response to his social media post. "You’re so strong and we’re going to get through this together. I love you," Pitt wrote.

Amabile decided to make the news public to embrace his current reality. "I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey," he wrote.

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