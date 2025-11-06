Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, who was fighting cancer, passed away on Thursday
He had been reportedly receiving treatment at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last
Rai was best known for his roles as Don Rai in Om and Khasim Chacha in Yash's KGF franchise
Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his role as Khasim Chacha in Yash's KGF franchise, reportedly passed away early Thursday (November 6) at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. He had been battling stage 4 thyroid cancer for over a year.
Harish Rai death reason
As per reports, the cancer had spread to his stomach and other organs. He also underwent chemotherapy, but the treatment failed to save him. The Kannada film industry has been mourning the death of Harish Rai.
Recently, Gopi Gowdru, a social media influencer, visited the actor and shared a video in which Harish Rai asked for financial help and said that he would be back to acting once his health improved.
Earlier, while talking to the media about the medical expense, the actor revealed that a single injection was priced at Rs 3.55 lakh, and he was prescribed three injections per cycle over 63 days, with a total of Rs 10.5 lakh per cycle.
Harish Rai's career
Harish Rai featured in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films. Apart from Om and both KGF films, he also starred in Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Samara, Raj Bahadur, Swayamvara, Nalla, and Sanju Weds Geetha, among others.