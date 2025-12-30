Nandini CM, Kannada And Tamil TV Actress, Found Dead In Bengaluru, Police Recover Note

Nandini CM, a Kannada and Tamil television actress, was found dead at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kengeri, Bengaluru.
Reportedly, the incident occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28, 2025, and 12:30 am on December 29, 2025.
No foul play is suspected so far, and a case of unnatural death has been registered.
Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM, 26, was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in the Kengeri area, Bengaluru, on Monday (December 29, 2025), police said on Tuesday. According to reports, the police said she had been found hanging at her PG. Police have also recovered a note from the spot.
Actress Nandini CM dies
A report in NDTV states that the incident is believed to have occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28 and 12:30 am on December 29.
Police said that on the evening of December 28, Nandini had visited her friend Puneeth's house and returned to her PG at around 11:23 pm, and locked her room from the inside.
When Puneeth tried to call her, she did not respond. He then informed the PG manager and the in-charge at around 11:50 pm. When they forcefully opened the door, Nandini was found hanging from the window grille using a veil cloth.
On December 29, at around 3:45 am, Kengeri Police informed the complainant that her daughter had been found hanging.
Kengeri Police registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR No. 76/2025) under Section 194 of the BNSS Act, 2023.
The incident took place on the 2nd floor of the PG. According to the FIR, Nandini completed her PUC education in Ballari in 2018 and joined an engineering course at RR Institute, Hesaraghatta. She discontinued her college education as she was interested in acting, for which she underwent acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Nandini CM death reason
According to PTI, a death note was recovered, which indicated that Nandini was emotionally distressed. A senior police officer said that in the note, she mentioned that she had been battling depression and personal issues. She reportedly stated that she did not wish to get married or take up a government job and wanted to continue her acting career, while her family wanted her to "settle down."
Who was Nandini CM?
Nandini was a native of Kottur in Ballari district who had been living in Bengaluru for several years. She did supporting roles in popular Kannada serials, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, and Neenade Naa. She also appeared in the Tamil serial Gauri, where she played a dual lead role.