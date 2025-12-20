Sreenivasan, the Comic Conscience of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away

As a director, Sreenivasan made a lasting mark with Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989), a landmark film that won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film and remains a sharp exploration of masculinity, insecurity and social conditioning. His other directorial venture, Chintavishtayaya Shyamala (1998), earned the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues for its sensitive portrayal of personal crisis within a conservative social framework. As a screenwriter, he received Kerala State Film Awards for Best Screenplay for Sandhesham (1991) and Mazhayethum Munpe (1995), films that showcased his range—from biting political satire to intimate human drama. Over the course of his career, Sreenivasan received numerous honours, including a National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards (South), and six Kerala State Film Awards.