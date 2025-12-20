Malayalam Cinema Legend Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69

Who was Sreenivasan?

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, Kerala, Sreenivasan took his early education in Kadirur. He graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, followed by a formal training at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. His interest in storytelling and performance helped him build an illustrious career of nearly five decades.