Malayalam Cinema Legend Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69

Sreenivasan death: The cinema legend was admitted to a hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night and passed away on Saturday morning.

Sreenivasan dies at 69
Legendary actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan dies at 69 Photo: X
  • Sreenivasan, legendary actor-filmmaker, died at the age of 69.

  • He was admitted to a hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night and passed away on Saturday morning.

  • He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, sons and actors, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Veteran Malayalam actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Sreenivasan passed away in Kochi on Saturday (December 20, 2025) morning, film industry sources informed, according to PTI. He was 69.

Sreenivasan, who was from Kannur, had been staying in Kochi for many years.

Malayalam cinema legend Sreenivasan death

Sreenivasan was admitted to a private hospital at Tripunithura on Friday night. He breathed his last this morning.

As per reports, he had been unwell for some time due to cardiac and other ailments. He is survived by his wife, Vimala Sreenivasan, sons and actors, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan.

Tributes pour in for Sreenivasan

Tributes are pouring in for the cinema stalwart on social media. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, mourning the loss of Sreenivasan, wrote on his Instagram story. "Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor. Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace (sic)."

Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute to Sreenivasan
Prithviraj Sukumaran pays tribute to Sreenivasan Photo: Instagram
Singer KS Chithra wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I am deeply saddened to hear about Sreenivas sir’s passing. I was fortunate enough to sing for so many of his movies. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time (sic)."

Who was Sreenivasan?

Born on April 6, 1956, in Patyam, near Thalassery, Kerala, Sreenivasan took his early education in Kadirur. He graduated in economics from PRNSS College, Mattanur, followed by a formal training at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu, Chennai. His interest in storytelling and performance helped him build an illustrious career of nearly five decades.

Sreenivasan's film career

Sreenivasan acted in more than 225 films. His debut film was P.A. Backer’s Manimuzhakkam in 1976. Apart from being a renowned actor in the Malayalam film industry, he became one of the legendary figures of the industry for writing social and political satire, which redefined Malayalam cinema.

He wrote the screenplays of several notable films, including Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu, Sandesam, Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Udayananu Tharam, Katha Parayumpol and Njan Prakashan, among others.

Apart from acting and writing, he also tried his hand at direction, helming Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989) and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998), the latter earning a National Award. The stalwart also co-produced Katha Parayumpol and Thattathin Marayathu.

Sreenivasan was awarded several honours, including a National Film Award and six Kerala State Film Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and multiple other awards.

Published At:
