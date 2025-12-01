Veteran Kannada Actor MS Umesh Passes Away At 80

He wrote in Kannada, which is translated to, "The news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, a veteran comedian of the Kannada film industry, has brought immense sorrow. Umesh, who acted in over 350 films, made the greatest contribution to the Kannada film industry. Nagar Hole, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kamanabillu, Apurva Sangama, Shruti Seeridaga, Haalu Sakkare, and Goolmaala Radhakrishna are among his prominent films. I pray that his soul finds peace and that God grants strength to his family to bear this grief. Om Shanti."