Veteran Kannada Actor MS Umesh Passes Away At 80

Kannada Actor MS Umesh, known for his comic and soulful character roles, died at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh death
Veteran Kannada actor MS Umesh dies at 80 Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  Kannada actor MS Umesh died at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

  The actor was admitted to the hospital last month after slipping and falling at his house.

  He was one of the most beloved comic actors of the Kannada cinema.

Veteran Kannada actor Mysore Srikantayya Umesh, popularly known as MS Umesh, breathed his last on Sunday morning (November 30) at the age of 80 after battling cancer.

The actor was admitted to the hospital last month after slipping and falling at his house. He was under treatment since then and passed away at Kidwai Hospital, Bengaluru.

According to TV9 Kannada, MS Umesh's funeral was held at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on November 30, 2025, which was attended by his family and friends.

Tributes pour in for MS Umesh

Tributes started pouring in from public figures, his colleagues and fans on social media. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also paid his last respects.

He wrote in Kannada, which is translated to, "The news of the passing of M.S. Umesh, a veteran comedian of the Kannada film industry, has brought immense sorrow. Umesh, who acted in over 350 films, made the greatest contribution to the Kannada film industry. Nagar Hole, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kamanabillu, Apurva Sangama, Shruti Seeridaga, Haalu Sakkare, and Goolmaala Radhakrishna are among his prominent films. I pray that his soul finds peace and that God grants strength to his family to bear this grief. Om Shanti."

National award-winning actor and director Aniruddha Jatkar mourned the death of MS Umesh with an emotional post. He wrote it in Kannada, which loosely translates as, "Kannada film industry comedian MS Umesh Sir is no more."

Who was MS Umesh?

Born on April 24, 1945, to A. L. Srikantayya and Nanjamma, MS Umesh did his schooling in Mysore, where he started developing an interest in theatre and stage performances. At the age of 4, he joined the popular theatre troupe run by K. Hirannaiah. His first movie as a child artist was in BR Panthulu’s film Makkala Rajya.

MS Umesh films

In his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Umesh acted in over 350 films. Some of his notable films include Eradu Kanasu, Bhagyavantha, Bangarada Jinke, Hosa Belaku, Guna Nodi Hennu Kodu, Guru Shishyaru, Anupama, Kalla Kulla, Vasantha Geetha, Kaviratna Kalidasa, and Golmaal Radhakrishna, among others.

He worked with some of the leading stars of Kannada cinema, including Dr Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Anant Nag and others.

Umesh received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975 for his role in Katha Sangama. In 2013, he was honoured with the Karnataka Nataka Akademy Award for his contribution to the professional theatre.

