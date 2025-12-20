Sreenivasan's Death: Rajinikanth To Kamal Haasan, Celebs Mourn Veteran Actor-Filmmaker's Demise

Veteran actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan died on Saturday. Following the news of his death, several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry paid heartfelt tributes.

Sreenivasan
Celebs pay tribute to Malayalam actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan Photo: X
  • Veteran actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Sreenivasan passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on December 20.

  • Sreenivasan’s mortal remains arrived at Ernakulam Town Hall, where the public can pay their last respects to the legendary cinema icon.

  • Malayalam cinema mourned Sreenivasan's death with heartfelt tributes. Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan also expressed sorrow over his demise.

The Malayalam film industry and its fans woke up on Saturday morning to the heartbreaking news of veteran actor, filmmaker and screenwriter Sreenivasan's death. The legendary cinema icon passed away at a hospital in Kochi on December 20, after a prolonged illness. Following the news of his death, several prominent figures from the South Indian film industry, fans and political figures paid heartfelt tributes to the stalwart.

From Kamal Haasan to Rajinikanth and Prithviraj Sukumaran, several celebs mourned Sreenivasan's death.

Malayalam Cinema Legend Sreenivasan Passes Away At 69

Celebs pay tribute to Sreenivasan

Superstar Rajinikanth is heartbroken by the passing away of the cinema icon. In a voice message, the 75-year-old star said, “It is heartbreaking to hear that my dear friend Sreenivasan is no longer with us. He was my peer at the film institute where I studied. He was a remarkable actor and an exceptional person. May his soul find peace.”

Kamal Haasan, sharing a throwback monochrome picture of Sreenivasan, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers (sic).”

Khushbu Sundar is also "deeply saddened" by the demise of a "great actor and a fantastic writer of Malayalam cinema."

She added, “He defied the norms of regular movie making and has delivered gems. More so he was a very loved and respected person. His common man's image made him every households fav man. He will be truly missed. Rest in peace Sir (sic).”

Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote on Instagram Story, “Adieu to one of the greatest ever writer/director/actor. Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts! Rest in peace (sic).”

Prithviraj Sukumaran's post for Sreenivasan Photo: Instagram
Sreenivasan, the Comic Conscience of Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away

Resul Pookutty also expressed sorrow over Sreenivasan's death. He wrote "A face, we will never forget, a voice- we will never be tired of hearing, the void that U left will never be filled. It's our collective loss of a voice that constantly tried to converse with us & showed us a world that was “different”-in his own inimitable way."

Apart from acting, Sreenivasan was a prolific writer, known for showing the true nature of society with his political and social satire that redefined Malayalam cinema.

Sanghaganam, Chithram, Akkare Akkare Akkare, Nadodikkattu, His Highness Abdullah, Thalayanamanthram, Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Sandesham, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Chandralekha, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala, Katha Parayumpol, Midhunam, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, and Njan Prakashan, among others, are some of his notable works.

Sreenivasan's mortal remains are kept at Ernakulam Town Hall, where public can pay their last respects to the legendary cinema icon. His last rites will be held at 10 am on December 21.

