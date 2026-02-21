Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan Reunite For KH X RK, Retro Swag Poster Out

Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan reunite for KH X RK after 47 years, unveiling a cool retro swag poster as fans await the much-anticipated promo video.

Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth
KH X RK: Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth Officially Reunite Photo: X
Summary
  • Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunite after 47 years.

  • KH X RK retro swag poster unveiled.

  • Promo video drops toady at 12:07 pm.

The long-awaited Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan reunion is finally official. Nearly 47 years after they last shared screen space, the two legends of Tamil cinema are coming together for a new project tentatively titled KH X RK. The announcement has sparked massive excitement, with fans celebrating what many are calling a historic moment for the industry.

The makers confirmed that the film’s first promo video will be unveiled soon, setting the stage for what promises to be a landmark collaboration. The buzz intensified after the release of a striking new poster that leans fully into a vintage mood.

Retro swag poster sets the tone

The newly released visual, shared by music composer Anirudh Ravichander, features only the hands of two men dressed in leather jackets, accessorised with a gold watch and a bold ring. The caption hints at “cool retro swag”, suggesting the film may embrace a stylised throwback aesthetic.

Though the faces of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are not revealed, the symbolism is clear. The poster banks on nostalgia, style and star power rather than overt reveals.

Yash's Toxic tease out - YouTube
Toxic Teaser: Yash's Raya Unleashes His Violent Side In Geetu Mohandas' Actioner

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Iconic duo reunion after decades

The two stars last appeared together in Allauddinum Albhutha Vilakkum. Before that, they shared the screen in celebrated films such as Apoorva Raagangal, Avargal, Moondru Mudichu and Pathinaru Vayathinile. Their collaborations shaped an era of Tamil cinema, and this reunion carries both emotional and cultural weight.

While the director has not been officially confirmed, industry reports suggest Nelson Dilipkumar could helm the film. He previously directed Rajinikanth in Jailer and is currently working on its sequel. An official announcement is expected with the promo release.

Bobby Deol's Bandar gets release date - Instagram
Bandar Release Date Out: Anurag Kashyap's Film With Bobby Deol To Hit Theatres In May

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Music for the project is expected to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The first promo video will be unveiled on Saturday at 12:07 pm.

Published At:
