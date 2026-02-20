Bandar Release Date Out: Anurag Kashyap's Film With Bobby Deol To Hit Theatres In May

After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025, Anurag Kashyap's Bandar is set for theatrical release.
Bobby Deol's upcoming film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. Inspired by true events, the film has locked its release date for May 2026.
Bandar release date out
The makers on Friday unveiled a new poster of Bobby Deol from the film alongside the release date. Bandar will hit the theatres on May 22, 2026.
Apart from Bobby Deol, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, and Nagesh Bhosle.
Bandar is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios. It is an adaptation of Anurag Kashyap’s unpublished story, with a screenplay by Sudip Sharma (Paatal Lol and Kohrra) and Abhishek Banerjee.