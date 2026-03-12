Oscars 2026 Drone Threat: Security Tightened In Los Angeles Amid Iran–US Tensions

Summary of this article
Security preparations for the 98th Academy Awards, widely known as the Oscars 2026, have intensified after US authorities warned of a possible drone threat linked to escalating tensions with Iran. The ceremony, which brings together Hollywood’s biggest names each year, will take place at the Dolby Theatre, where red carpet arrangements are already underway.
According to a report by ABC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently alerted law enforcement agencies across California about the possibility that Iran could attempt a retaliatory drone strike targeting the US West Coast. The warning follows rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.
Authorities increase vigilance
Officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that they are operating at an “elevated level of readiness”. While the department declined to comment on specific intelligence details, authorities said additional vigilance measures are in place.
At a recent press conference, Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor addressed concerns about safety during the high-profile event.
“I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said.
He added that ensuring safety for guests, staff, and fans gathered outside the venue remains a key priority for the organisers.
“This show has to run like clockwork… We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome,” Kapoor said, emphasising the close coordination between organisers and law enforcement agencies.
Heightened security but low visibility
Reports from Variety suggest that security around the venue has been quietly strengthened, though officials are avoiding overly visible measures that could disrupt the celebratory atmosphere. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which oversees the awards, has declined to comment publicly on the developments.
Rising geopolitical tensions
The security alert comes amid escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Recent military actions and retaliatory strikes across the region have raised concerns about potential security threats beyond the Middle East, including possible responses targeting American interests.
Against this backdrop, authorities are taking precautionary steps as Hollywood prepares for one of its biggest nights.
The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 15 in Los Angeles, with Conan O'Brien set to host the ceremony.