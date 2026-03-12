Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar To Re-Release In Theatres Worldwide Ahead Of The Sequel

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar to re-release, ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
It will re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide.
It has released in India on March 12 and will release on March 13.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Just a week before the sequel arrives, the original film starring Ranveer Singh will return to cinemas worldwide.
Dhurandhar to re-release worldwide
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar will have a theatrical re-release on approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens across India, starting March 12. It will be released overseas on 250 screens, beginning March 13, according to a press release, reported PTI.
In North America alone, the film will be screened across nearly 185 screens.
Dhurandhar box office
The spy-thriller was released on December 5, 2025, and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, beating Chhaava and Kantara: Chapter 1.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, it grossed Rs 1,300 crore+ worldwide. In the domestic market, Dhurandhar raked in Rs 668 crore net, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
Dhurandhar 2 to clash with Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Dhurandhar 2 will lock horns with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the box office. Apart from Hindi, the sequel will also be available in the dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Ahead of its global release, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have its premiere shows in the USA and Canada on March 18. It will also have special screenings in major cities like Mumbai and Delhi.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will carry forward the sequel. Ranveer as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, will be the Sher-E-Baloch, ruling Lyari. After killing Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part, he is on a mission to dismantle the terrorist gang in Pakistan.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others, in significant roles.