FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh

FWICE has finally withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh.
This comes after the Dhurandhar star sued the film body.
The non-cooperation directive against Singh was issued on May 25 over Don 3 exit.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Wednesday (June 3) withdrew the non-cooperation directive issued against actor Ranveer Singh over his alleged abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
This comes after the Dhurandhar star sent a legal notice to the film body.
Why did FWICE withdraw action against Ranveer Singh?
FWICE took the decision after the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, the Producers Guild of India and Cine & TV Artistes' Association intervened into the matter, per PTI.
"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA.
"We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues," FWICE president BN Tiwari told reporters.
"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.
Why FWICE issues non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh
The notice was issued on May 25 after Akhtar and his partner Ritesh Sidhwani filed a complaint with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association, which referred the matter to FWICE.
FWICE in its notice, said that Ranveer failed to appear before the federation to discuss the matter even after he was called multiple times.
Ashoke Pandit had said Don 3 producers “narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel, location, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay.”
Excel Entertainment also demanded Rs 45 crore from Ranveer as damages for pre-production expenses.
What Ranveer said on the ban
Following the ban, Ranveer released a statement via his spokesperson, saying that he "holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise," and added, "throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."
On Tuesday (May 2), he reportedly served FWICE with a legal notice.