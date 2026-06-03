Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh Sues FWICE Over Non-Cooperation Directive Issued Against Him

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ranveer Singh sent a legal notice to FWICE on Tuesday (May 2) after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Don 3 controversy intensifies as Ranveer Singh has served FWICE with a legal notice.

  • This comes a week after the film body issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor.

  • The film body will hold a press conference today in Mumbai to discuss the matter.

Last month, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Monday took disciplinary action against Dhuarandhar star Ranveer Singh by issuing a non-cooperation directive following his alleged unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The latest report claims that Singh has served a legal notice to FWICE over the non-cooperation directive issued against him.

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Ranveer Singh's legal notice to FWICE

Reportedly, Ranveer sent a legal notice to FWICE on Tuesday (May 2) after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him on May 25. What is in the legal notice is not disclosed.

FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit confirmed the same to India Today. It has now decided to hold another press conference, later today in Mumbai.

In the press meet, the film body is likely to address the ongoing matter involving Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment.

Earlier, FWICE's directive was widely reported as a “ban” on Ranveer. Later, Pandit clarified the organisation “can’t ban” anyone as it is not a court of law.

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He told ETimes, “See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It’s not a ban. See, we are not a court; we can’t ban people, yaar. So we have issued a non-cooperation.” Explaining the meaning of non-cooperation, he said that all FWICE members, who belong to 30 crafts, will no longer work with the actor.

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Ranveer Singh vs FWICE

FWICE, in its notice, issued on May 25, had said, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”

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