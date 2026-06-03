Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh Sues FWICE Over Non-Cooperation Directive Issued Against Him

Ranveer Singh vs FWICE

FWICE, in its notice, issued on May 25, had said, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”