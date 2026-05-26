Ranveer Singh’s Team Issues Statement On FWICE Ban Over Don 3 Exit

FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh, alleging he failed to respond to their multiple invitations to appear and discuss his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
Ranveer's spokesperson, in a statement, said that the actor "holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise."
He has chosen "restraint and grace" in this moment and continues to maintain the same.
The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), taking a strong stand against actor Ranveer Singh for his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. On Monday, FWICE claimed that Ranveer had failed to respond to multiple requests to appear before the film body and discuss the matter, which led them to take action against him.
Ranveer Singh's spokesperson's statement on FWICE’s non-cooperation directive
Ranveer's spokesperson in the statement said that the actor "holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise," and added, "throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect."
"While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead," the statement read further.
It also stated that Singh "holds deep respect and goodwill" for those involved in the franchise and wishes its success. "Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the spokesperson concluded.
Why was Ranveer Singh banned by FWICE
“On April 11, Farhan filed a complaint that three weeks before the unit was to leave for the shoot, Ranveer left the movie,” Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor to FWICE, told the media on Monday.
“They narrated the full incident for two hours. They also presented all the expenses incurred on pre-production, which are accounted for and audited. These include hotel, location, and overseas travel bookings for over 200 workers. Everything is on paper. Nothing is hearsay,” Pandit added.
Excel Entertainment, the production house that has backed the project, has demanded Rs 45 crore from Ranveer as damages for pre-production expenses.
Ranveer exited Don 3 in December 2025, after the film was officially announced.
Even after FWICE's invitations three times, Ranveer didn’t respond.
“We’ve decided to send a message to the industry that a superstar is not bigger than the law. We’re issuing a non-cooperation directive until he decides to meet us personally,” BN Tiwari, FWICE president, added.