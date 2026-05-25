Don 3 Row Deepens As FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit Issues Stark Warning On Ranveer Singh Exit

Don 3 controversy reached FWICE after Ranveer Singh’s reported late-stage exit claims.
Ashoke Pandit warned against last-minute withdrawals affecting Bollywood production and finances.
Farhan Akhtar and Excel Entertainment remain central to ongoing Don 3 dispute.
The Don 3 dispute has now reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh stepped away from the film shortly before production. The reported exit from the Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-backed project has triggered wider discussion in Bollywood, particularly around actors leaving films after extensive planning and investment.
FWICE reviews Don 3 dispute amid industry concern
FWICE has reportedly begun reviewing the matter internally. According to reports, President B.N. Tiwari, Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit, Honorary General Secretary Ashok Dubey and Treasurer Gangeshwarlal Shrivastav were expected to attend a key meeting before any formal decision was announced.
Ashoke Pandit described the issue as serious while speaking to Bombay Times. It was stated by Pandit that the trend of withdrawing from projects close to shooting was deeply concerning. It was further said by him that an internal discussion would be held before any action was finalised.
Ashoke Pandit on Ranveer Singh Exit and industry impact
Pandit also suggested that FWICE’s decision would prioritise the broader interests of the film industry. It was stressed by him that such exits could create an unhealthy precedent where any actor might walk away from a film at the last moment, affecting production schedules and finances.
The matter had reportedly reached the Producers Guild of India earlier, where attempts at mediation were said to be underway. Reports suggested that Excel Entertainment had already invested heavily in pre-production and locked crucial plans before the reported exit.
Farhan Akhtar also addressed the uncertainty surrounding film production during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India. It was observed by Akhtar that unpredictability had become part of the process and that nothing could be treated as certain until filmed.
The controversy resurfaced publicly in recent days, keeping Don 3 firmly in headlines.
The backstory to the row lies in reports claiming that Ranveer Singh exited Don 3 close to production, sparking concerns over delays, financial losses and accountability within the industry.