Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh In Adorable Post

Deepika Padukone second pregnancy is confirmed as she and Ranveer Singh prepare to welcome their second child. The couple shared a heartfelt post featuring daughter Dua, sparking excitement among fans.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone second pregnancy Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy was confirmed through an intimate social media announcement post.

  • Actress welcomed daughter Dua in September 2024 with Ranveer Singh.

  • Deepika describes motherhood as a life-altering shift in priorities and perspective.

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy has been confirmed, with the actor announcing that she and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The news arrives less than two years after the couple welcomed their daughter, Dua, marking another personal milestone in their journey together.

The announcement was made through a simple yet affectionate social media post that quickly drew attention for its warmth and intimacy.

Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh

The reveal came via a joint post, where a photograph featuring their daughter subtly confirmed the news. In the image, Dua was seen holding a pregnancy kit, a detail that quietly conveyed the message without the need for elaborate captions.

It was shared through the post that the moment was celebrated with understated joy, accompanied only by evil eye (nazar) emojis. The simplicity of the announcement struck a chord, making it feel personal rather than performative.

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The couple, who married in 2018 after several years of being together, have largely kept their private life away from excessive public attention, choosing instead to share select moments on their own terms.

Deepika on motherhood and changing priorities

In recent conversations, Deepika Padukone had reflected on how motherhood reshaped her life. It was expressed that becoming a parent brought a shift in perspective, moving from a self-driven routine to caring for another life.

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It was described that this transition had been deeply grounding, with a new sense of presence and emotional awareness entering her daily life. The experience was framed as both overwhelming and transformative, redefining what fulfilment looks like beyond career milestones.

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Deepika and Ranveer Singh first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and later married in a ceremony that blended their cultural traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

The latest announcement adds a new chapter to their story, one that continues to unfold quietly but meaningfully in the public eye.

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