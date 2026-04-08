Deepika Padukone Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her ‘Silent Treatment’ On Dhurandhar 2

Reacting to a viral video, Deepika Padukone revealed she had already watched Dhurandhar 2 earlier and playfully asked the trolls, “Now who is the joke on?”

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Deepika Padukone, Dhurandhar 2
Deepika Padukone reacts to ‘silent treatment’ criticism on Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Deepika Padukone responded to trolls questioning her silence on Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2.

  • Reacting to the trolls, she clarified that she had already watched the film earlier.

  • Dhurandhar 2 is having a golden run at the box office.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge garnered praise from South and Bollywood celebs, including SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday and others. But Deepika Padukone did not post anything in support of her husband's film. Her silent behaviour towards Dhurandhar 2's success invited trolls on social media.

Deepika has now responded to trolls questioning her silence on Dhurandhar 2. Reacting to a viral video, the actress revealed she had already watched the film earlier and playfully asked, “Now who is the joke on?”

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Deepika Padukone hits back at ‘silent treatment’ criticism on Dhurandhar 2

On Tuesday, Deepika reacted to a video posted by the Instagram handle Culture Circle on March 23, calling her out for missing the film's screening and attending Risab Rikhiram Sharma’s classical music concert in Mumbai the next day.

“Deepika Padukone just gave the “silent treatment” to a ₹500 crore budget. While Dhurandhar 2 shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favorite drama? (sic),” read the caption on the Instagram reel.

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Giving a cheeky reply, Deepika commented, “The latter my friend… P.S. I watched it way before any of you did. Now who is the joke on? (hand over mouth emoji).”

Deepika Padukone comment on trolls on Dhurandhar 2
Deepika Padukone comment on trolls on Dhurandhar 2
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Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 1000 mark in India - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

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Dhurandhar 2's box office collections have slowed down, but it has beaten the lifetime India collections of Baahubali 2, by earning Rs 1,033.37 crore net in 20 days. It is now eyeing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

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