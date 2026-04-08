Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2's net collection is at Rs 1,033.37 crore.
The worldwide gross of Ranveer Singh-starrer stands at Rs 1,641.21 crore.
It has surpassed the lifetime haul of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the screens on March 19, 2026, and it has been having a phenomenal run at the box office in India and worldwide. Though the collections slowed down in the third week, it has achieved a major feat by beating the lifetime haul of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on Day 20. In India, it has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, and worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 1650 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 20
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed just 1% growth from Day 19's net collection of Rs 10 crore.
On its third Tuesday (Day 20), Dhurandhar 2 raked in Rs 10.10 crore across 13,554 shows with 14.3% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at staggering Rs 1,033.37 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,237.21 crore.
With this, the Aditya Dhar directorial has outpaced Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and is now set to beat Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). It has now entered the list of the highest-grossing films in India.
The film has already surpassed the lifetime India collections of KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), and Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore).
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide
Overseas, the film collected Rs 4 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 404 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,641.21 crore.
The first part of the film showed Ranveer’s character Hamza Ali Mazari joining Pakistan’s underworld and rising through the country's political structure by killing Rehman Dakait of Lyari. The second part shows his backstory as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and how he became an agent for India. It shows his rise as the kingpin of Lyari while dismantling the terror network in Pakistan.
R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, round out the cast.