Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Lifetime Haul Of Baahubali 2

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the screens on March 19, 2026, and it has been having a phenomenal run at the box office in India and worldwide. Though the collections slowed down in the third week, it has achieved a major feat by beating the lifetime haul of Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on Day 20. In India, it has already crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark, and worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 1650 crore mark.