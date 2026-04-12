Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears Historic Milestone

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2's box office Day 24 collects ₹16.18 crore, steady run continues.
Film nears ₹1700 crore worldwide, closing gap with Pushpa 2 total.
No competition till April 16 gives Dhurandhar 2 a strong advantage.
Dhurandhar 2's box office collection stays strong on Day 24, underlining the film’s remarkable staying power. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel has held firm at the ticket counters, bringing in consistent numbers even in its fourth week. With no major releases disrupting its run, the film is quietly edging towards a historic global benchmark.
According to trade portal Sacnilk, it was reported that the film earned ₹16.18 crore gross on its 24th day, with net collections at ₹13.50 crore across 8,244 shows worldwide. The steady footfall suggests that audience interest has not dipped, an uncommon feat for a film this far into its theatrical run.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection nears ₹1700 crore worldwide
Since its release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has amassed an impressive ₹1,691.30 crore globally. Of this, ₹1,279.80 crore has come from India, while overseas markets have contributed ₹411.50 crore. The net domestic total stands at ₹1,068.92 crore from over 4 lakh shows.
What this really means is that the film is now within touching distance of ₹1700 crore, a milestone that would push it closer to Pushpa 2: The Rule in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Currently, it sits comfortably among the top five, with only a narrow gap separating it from the third spot.
Ranveer Singh film faces no competition yet
A major factor behind this sustained momentum is the absence of competition. The film is set to enjoy a clear run for a few more days before new releases enter cinemas. Industry watchers believe this uninterrupted window could significantly boost its final tally.
The big reveal comes with the upcoming release of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which begins paid previews on April 16. Until then, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to capitalise fully on its solo run.
With just days left before fresh competition arrives, the film’s final position among India’s all-time blockbusters now hangs in the balance.