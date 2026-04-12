Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24: Ranveer Singh’s Film Nears Historic Milestone

Dhurandhar 2 box office Day 24 shows no signs of slowing down as the Ranveer Singh-starrer inches closer to a massive global milestone.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
IMDb
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Nears ₹1700 Crore Milestone Photo: Dhurandhar 2
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2's box office Day 24 collects ₹16.18 crore, steady run continues.

  • Film nears ₹1700 crore worldwide, closing gap with Pushpa 2 total.

  • No competition till April 16 gives Dhurandhar 2 a strong advantage.

Dhurandhar 2's box office collection stays strong on Day 24, underlining the film’s remarkable staying power. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel has held firm at the ticket counters, bringing in consistent numbers even in its fourth week. With no major releases disrupting its run, the film is quietly edging towards a historic global benchmark.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, it was reported that the film earned ₹16.18 crore gross on its 24th day, with net collections at ₹13.50 crore across 8,244 shows worldwide. The steady footfall suggests that audience interest has not dipped, an uncommon feat for a film this far into its theatrical run.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection nears ₹1700 crore worldwide

Since its release, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has amassed an impressive ₹1,691.30 crore globally. Of this, ₹1,279.80 crore has come from India, while overseas markets have contributed ₹411.50 crore. The net domestic total stands at ₹1,068.92 crore from over 4 lakh shows.

What this really means is that the film is now within touching distance of ₹1700 crore, a milestone that would push it closer to Pushpa 2: The Rule in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. Currently, it sits comfortably among the top five, with only a narrow gap separating it from the third spot.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 remains steady on Day 22 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide
Dhurandhar 2 witnesses over 20% dip on Day 21 - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 1040 Crore Despite Dip Of Over 20%
Dhurandhar 2 records its first lowest numbers on Day 19 - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Huge Dip Of Over 65%
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 950 Crore Mark In India
Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 660 crore mark in India - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh film faces no competition yet

A major factor behind this sustained momentum is the absence of competition. The film is set to enjoy a clear run for a few more days before new releases enter cinemas. Industry watchers believe this uninterrupted window could significantly boost its final tally.

The big reveal comes with the upcoming release of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, which begins paid previews on April 16. Until then, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to capitalise fully on its solo run.

Bhooth Bangla trailer out - YouTube
Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Promises To Be A Laughter Riot Packed With Spooks

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With just days left before fresh competition arrives, the film’s final position among India’s all-time blockbusters now hangs in the balance.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

  2. LSG Vs GT Match Facts: All You Need To Know About Match 19

  3. IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs DC, Match 18?

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

  5. CSK Vs DC, IPL 2026: Ayush Mhatre Retires Out After Scoring Half-Century, Makes Way For Shivam Dube

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championships: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  3. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  4. Deeply Concerned By Mass Casualties In Beirut: India

  5. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  4. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: JD Vance Landed In Islamabad For Peace Talks

Latest Stories

  1. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  2. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  3. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  4. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?

  5. Weekly Horoscope April 12–18, 2026: Growth And Opportunities Await Aries, Leo And Capricorn

  6. RR Vs RCB: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 16

  7. Anil Kapoor’s 24 OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch The Action Thriller Online

  8. CSK Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 18