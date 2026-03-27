Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh is unstoppable at the box office, despite the slowdown.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar crosses Rs 660 crore mark in India
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 660 crore mark in India Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 has remained steady on Day 8.

  • Despite the slowdown, it is inching closer to the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

  • Ranveer Singh-starrer has already stormed past the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner is unstoppable at the box office. Despite polarised reviews, the Aditya Dhar directorial is minting moolah at the box office in India and worldwide. It has already breached the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide and is galloping towards the milestone domestically. Though collections have dropped after the weekend, it has crossed the Rs 670 crore mark in India. The film has no major competitors at the box office, which has helped it contribute to the business.

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Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8

After earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday (March 18), Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday, the highest Hindi opener of 2026. Though it saw a dip on Friday, the collections witnessed a humongous jump of 81.6% on Day 3, earning Rs 113 crore and 114.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday. On its first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 65 crore, followed by Rs 56.55 crore on Tuesday. It declined on Wednesday, raking in Rs 48.75 crore and remained steady on Thursday with Rs 49.70 crore. Of this, the Hindi version contributed Rs 46 crore, while the Tamil version raked in Rs 90 lakh, and the Telugu version added Rs 2.50 crore.

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The film’s total box office collection in India after eight days is Rs 674.17 crore nett, and the gross collection is Rs 805.32 crore.

It has grossed a total of Rs 261.92 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 1,067.24 crore.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Dhurandhar 2 has already emerged as the highest weekend opener, outshining Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Alongside Ranveer, the film brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

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