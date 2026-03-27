Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 670 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 8

After earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday (March 18), Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened at Rs 102.55 crore on Thursday, the highest Hindi opener of 2026. Though it saw a dip on Friday, the collections witnessed a humongous jump of 81.6% on Day 3, earning Rs 113 crore and 114.85 crore on Saturday and Sunday. On its first Monday, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 65 crore, followed by Rs 56.55 crore on Tuesday. It declined on Wednesday, raking in Rs 48.75 crore and remained steady on Thursday with Rs 49.70 crore. Of this, the Hindi version contributed Rs 46 crore, while the Tamil version raked in Rs 90 lakh, and the Telugu version added Rs 2.50 crore.