Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 crosses ₹1000 crore worldwide in 7 days, becoming the 5th Hindi film to hit the milestone and rival Pushpa 2’s record-breaking run.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 has crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of its release.

  • The Ranveer Singh-led film has become the fifth Hindi film to enter the ₹1000 crore club.

  • It is now challenging Pushpa 2’s first-week box office record, setting up a close race.

Dhurandhar 2 has delivered one of the biggest box office milestones in recent years, with the Ranveer Singh-led film crossing ₹1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of release. According to trade reports, the film’s global gross has surged past ₹1000 crore, placing it among the fastest Indian films to reach the mark and reinforcing its massive theatrical dominance.

The achievement has been widely described as historic, with the film becoming only the 10th Indian film to enter the ₹1000 crore club. Among Hindi films, it has emerged as the 5th to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal.

Record-breaking run and strong box office momentum

The film’s performance has been marked by consistency rather than just an explosive opening. It has been reported that collections remained strong through the weekdays, with minimal drops across key markets. A powerful opening weekend was followed by steady occupancy, driven by strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.

Related Content
Dhurandhar 2 witnesses major drop on Day 5 - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film Witnesses Massive Drop Of Over 40% On First Monday
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar crosses Rs 450 crore mark in India - X
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 4: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 450 Crore, Beats Dangal, Baahubali Lifetime Hauls
Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Enters Rs 500 Crore Club Globally
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run
Related Content
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2 - Instagram
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

In India, the gross collection has crossed approximately ₹745 crore, while overseas earnings have exceeded ₹260 crore within the first week. The combined total has pushed the worldwide figure beyond ₹1000 crore, placing the film among the biggest 7-day global performers.

Pushpa 2 comparison and Hindi market dominance

Dhurandhar 2 has inevitably been compared to Pushpa 2, which also crossed ₹1000 crore within a similar timeframe. While Pushpa 2 continues to hold the edge in overall 7-day worldwide total, Dhurandhar 2 has been reported to have surpassed it in Hindi net collections during the first week.

This dominance in the Hindi belt has been seen as a key differentiator, helping the film emerge as the biggest first-week grosser in a single language. Trade analysts have pointed to its wide appeal across both mass circuits and urban centres as a major factor behind its success.

Dhurandhar 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 500 crore worldwide - YouTube
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 3: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Enters Rs 500 Crore Club Globally

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

A defining moment for Bollywood box office

With this milestone, Dhurandhar 2 has not only matched some of the biggest records in Indian cinema but has also positioned itself as a potential long-run blockbuster. The sustained momentum suggests that the film could continue to set new benchmarks in the coming weeks.

Backed by Ranveer Singh’s performance and supported by a strong ensemble cast, the film’s box office run is now being seen as a defining moment for contemporary Hindi cinema.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Mallya Posts A Congratulatory Tweet On RCB's Record Sale, Lauds His Initial Investment In The Team

  2. IPL 2026: BCCI Defines Catching Rules In Captains' Meet; Impact Players Rule Stays Despite Rising Criticism

  3. Rinku Singh Thanks UP Government For Regional Sports Officer Post; Promises Visit Soon To Receive Appointment Letter

  4. Prithvi Shaw Eyes Redemption: Puts Past Mistakes Aside For Fresh Chapter With Delhi Capitals

  5. IPL Dispatch: Captains' Meeting Becomes All-Indian Affair; Dhoni's Viral Six Gives CSK Bowler Grief

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 25, 2026

  2. War In West Asia Disrupts Tomato Exports: Jharkhand's Farmers Forced To Sell Produce At Low Prices

  3. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  4. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  5. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News: Hezbollah Rejects Talks With Israel As Bombings Continue

  2. Trump’s 15-point Plan Revives Old Demands, Evokes Sharp Pushback From Iran

  3. Trump Claims Iran Agreed to Drop Nuclear Weapons, Sent ‘Big Gift’ to US

  4. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

  5. Germany’s Carnival Celebrations Ignite Streets With Vibrant Color And Tradition

Latest Stories

  1. US–Israel–Iran War LIVE: US And Israel Press Attacks On Iran As Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Terms

  2. Trump claims Iran ‘too afraid’ to admit it wants a deal

  3. Gaza: Doctors Under Attack Refused By BBC To Broadcast Receives A BAFTA Nomination

  4. Nicholas Brendon’s Death Latest Update: Buffy Star Was Found Dead By A Friend, Coroner Reveals ‘No Signs of Foul Play’

  5. Project Hail Mary Finds It Difficult To Secure IMAX Screens In India Due To Dhurandhar 2, Fans Disappointed

  6. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  7. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today