Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 7: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 has crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of its release.
The Ranveer Singh-led film has become the fifth Hindi film to enter the ₹1000 crore club.
It is now challenging Pushpa 2’s first-week box office record, setting up a close race.
Dhurandhar 2 has delivered one of the biggest box office milestones in recent years, with the Ranveer Singh-led film crossing ₹1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of release. According to trade reports, the film’s global gross has surged past ₹1000 crore, placing it among the fastest Indian films to reach the mark and reinforcing its massive theatrical dominance.
The achievement has been widely described as historic, with the film becoming only the 10th Indian film to enter the ₹1000 crore club. Among Hindi films, it has emerged as the 5th to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of Pathaan, Jawan, Dhurandhar, and Dangal.
Record-breaking run and strong box office momentum
The film’s performance has been marked by consistency rather than just an explosive opening. It has been reported that collections remained strong through the weekdays, with minimal drops across key markets. A powerful opening weekend was followed by steady occupancy, driven by strong word of mouth and repeat viewership.
In India, the gross collection has crossed approximately ₹745 crore, while overseas earnings have exceeded ₹260 crore within the first week. The combined total has pushed the worldwide figure beyond ₹1000 crore, placing the film among the biggest 7-day global performers.
Pushpa 2 comparison and Hindi market dominance
Dhurandhar 2 has inevitably been compared to Pushpa 2, which also crossed ₹1000 crore within a similar timeframe. While Pushpa 2 continues to hold the edge in overall 7-day worldwide total, Dhurandhar 2 has been reported to have surpassed it in Hindi net collections during the first week.
This dominance in the Hindi belt has been seen as a key differentiator, helping the film emerge as the biggest first-week grosser in a single language. Trade analysts have pointed to its wide appeal across both mass circuits and urban centres as a major factor behind its success.
A defining moment for Bollywood box office
With this milestone, Dhurandhar 2 has not only matched some of the biggest records in Indian cinema but has also positioned itself as a potential long-run blockbuster. The sustained momentum suggests that the film could continue to set new benchmarks in the coming weeks.
Backed by Ranveer Singh’s performance and supported by a strong ensemble cast, the film’s box office run is now being seen as a defining moment for contemporary Hindi cinema.